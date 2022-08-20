Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues were handed the opportunity to score from the spot-kick with the game locked at 1-1 and with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Harry Anderson was adjudged to have fouled fellow substitute Joe Pigott as he tried to convert a loose ball inside the box, leaving referee Gavin Ward in no doubt that a penalty was a justifiable decision.

On-loan Ipswich front man Pigott subsequently made no mistake from the spot as he coolly sent Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It handed the Blues the initiative once again and the confidence to go after a third goal, which duly came via Owen Dale’s first for the Blues in injury-time.

Pompey, therefore, ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end, after Connor Ogilvie’s 31st-minute opener was cancelled out by Aaron Collins just after the hour mark.

But an honest Cowley admitted his side were lucky to be handed the chance to retake the lead from the penalty spot.

He also said the visitors could have no hard feelings when Collins was denied a free hit from 12 yards after it appeared he was pushed by Joe Rafferty on 85 minutes when the score was 2-1.

Joe Pigott celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot on 82 minutes

Speaking about the penalty incident after the game to BBC Solent, the Pompey manager said: ‘You know what, I need to see it again.

‘It happened that quick, I didn’t have a good view.

‘My feeling was neither of them were penalties.

‘Ours wasn’t and theirs wasn’t.

‘I don’t know, I don’t know, is the truth.

‘It can happen quick. I had a much better view of the Louis Thompson challenge but the other two I didn’t have such a clear view.’

Thompson was stretchered off midway through the first half following a challenge by Rovers midfielder Glenn Whelan.