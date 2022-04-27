Blackburn Rovers-linked Marcus Harness details Championship ambition as he clarifies position over Portsmouth future

But the winger has underlined he has his sights on playing in the Championship moving forward.

Harness revealed he has been informed of the Blues’ intent to take up an option to extend his stay at Fratton Park for another 12 months.

The 26-year-old is expecting news on that in the coming weeks, as his existing agreement comes to a close.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £800,000 arrival from Burton Albion in 2019 is arguably the most bankable of all the players Danny Cowley currently has at his disposal.

The winger was excellent against Wigan on Tuesday but has seen his form fluctuate this term, although 12 goals represents his best return in his time at the club.

Whatever happens, Harness has made it clear he’s perfectly happy staying put - even with designs on playing at a higher level.

Marcus Harness

He said: ‘From what I know they are going to take up the option.

‘The gaffer has mentioned that they are going to take it, but there is nothing formal yet.

‘That’s all I know at the minute.

‘Obviously, I’ve enjoyed being here but I’ve never quite got to where I’d hope to go.

‘It’s been tough at times but I’m enjoying my football here and playing for the gaffer and Nicky.

‘They’ve put so much faith in me, I can’t complain. I couldn’t ask for anymore than that.

‘So I will see what will happen now over the next few weeks.

‘I’d be happy to stay here, though, of course.’

The target has been clear for Pompey in Harness’ time at the club, but so far his side have come up short on reaching the Championship - and now face a sixth season in League One.

The Coventry-born talent believes the form over recent months shows it’s an aim which can be achieved moving forward - but expects plenty of transfer movement this summer to help achieve that ambition.

Harness added: ‘Every season here that (promotion) should be what the goal is here.

‘We’ve shown since January with this group of players that we can do it.

‘There will probably be a few changes over the summer, people coming in and going out.