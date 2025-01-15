Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth injury and team news as 12 out and 3 doubts

Both sides come in to the match with differing results from their FA Cup. Pompey lost 2-0 to Wycombe Wanderers on Friday, whilst Blackburn claimed a narrow away win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides this term. The original match was due to be played in November, but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Ewood Park hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, with their last win at the venue coming in November 2008 when the two clubs were in the Premier League.

Blackburn are unbeaten against Pompey in their last five league matches. Pompey meanwhile have won just twice in the last 40-years away at Blackburn, with three draws their only other positive results up in Lancashire in 16 matches.

The hosts' form has dipped as of late, they're without a home win in their last five matches, losing their last two games in front of their own supporters. Pompey have lost their last four away league games, failing to score in three of them, whilst shipping 10.

A competitive debut could be handed out to Isaac Hayden, who was confirmed as Pompey's second signing of the January transfer window. The midfielder hasn't played too much football having been frozen out at Newcastle United, and his only senior minutes have come whilst playing for Jamaica in November.

One player who won't be involved is Jacob Farrell. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the season as his undergoes surgery Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL). Farrell's been limited to just one league appearance and it was decided the best course of action was for him to undergo the knife, and be ready for next season.

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps in what is one of two Championship fixtures for both sides this week.

Jordan Archer - doubt Substituted off at half-time in the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Friday. A suspected quad injury.

Jordan Archer - doubt (continued) John Mousinho said: 'Jordan's having a scan this afternoon (Monday). We'll know the results tomorrow (Tuesday) but we're hoping it's just a neural issue and if it is, then it shouldn't be any more than a couple of days out. 'If we get the results and it's just a neural issue then he'll be fine for Wednesday.'

Amario Cozier-Duberry - doubt Missed the game at the weekend due to illness.