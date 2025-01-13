Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Farrell’s season is over after Pompey’s latest injury blow was confirmed.

And that leaves the Blues weighing up how to cover for the Aussie’s loss, with their lack of left-back options laid bare.

Boss John Mousinho today confirmed the news Pompey were fearing, with the 22-year-old set to go under the knife in a bid to remedy a medial collateral ligament (MCL) issue which has ravaged his time at Fratton Park to date. That means the start of next season is now being viewed as Farrell’s return date, with Mousinho hopeful the decision can finally remedy the issue.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Jacob’s going to have surgery on the MCL.

‘The two options were to go through a series of injections which would keep him out for at least eight week. There’s no guarantee at the back end of that the MCL is going to thicken.

‘Or there’s the surgical option, where there’s never any guarantee, but he will have a very strong ligament off the back of it. He’s had three MCL injuries in the same season, so I think it’s the right thing to do to make sure he’s back and ready for next year. He’ll have surgery tomorrow, so that will be his season over.

‘I feel for him because he came in and got injured early on. He came back, worked really hard and then got injured again after playing that game against Sheffield United. Then there was a recurrence almost straight away coming back into the training group.

Pompey's Jacob Farrell is out for the season, as he tomorrow undergoes knee surgery. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The only positive is there’s no more we can do to get something out of him this season. He’ll have surgery and he’ll come back a lot stronger off the back of it - but I do feel for him.’

Farrell’s issue leaves Connor Ogilvie as Pompey’s only specialist operator in the left-back position for the second half of the campaign at present

Mousinho explained replacing the summer arrival from Central Coast Mariners arrival is not currently where the Blues’ transfer focus lies. That could change, but currently likely means moving over a right-back like Jordan Williams or Zak Swanson to the other side of the pitch in the event of Ogilvie being taken out of the equations.

Mousinho added: ‘We’re not prioritising it at the moment (a new left-back), but we’re not blinkered and close our eyes to the options out there. It hadn’t been a priority and we have to balance the squad numbers, so we’ll look at options if they become available.’