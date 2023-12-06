The latest headlines from League One as Portsmouth prepare for a top of the table clash with Bolton.

An injury-hit Pompey team returned to the top of the League One table with a dominant 3-0 away victory at Northampton last weekend. John Mousinho's side have showcased their excellent squad depth in recent weeks without the likes of Regan Poole, Colby Bishop, Connor Ogilive, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and captain Marlon Pack, who has only recently returned from a two month injury.

Pompey’s next step in their promotion push sees them play host to title contenders Bolton Wanderers on Monday in a clash which could have a major impact on the final table at the end of the season. Ahead of the game Bolton boast an 11-game unbeaten record, while they have also broken a 99-year record with their recent form. Elsewhere, at the other end of the table Reading continue to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons as their ownership controversy continues to impact performances on the field.

With that in mind The News has rounded up all of the main talking points ahead of another action packed weekend of League One football.

Bolton Wanderers break 99 year record ahead of Portsmouth clash

As it stands, Bolton Wanderers are Portsmouth’s biggest threat to the League One title and their manager Ian Evatt claims that their recent form has silenced critics after a slow start. The Lancashire side’s recent 2-0 home victory against Port Vale also helped the club to smash a record set in 1934 for goals scored in a calendar year as the club celebrated their 105th goal of 2023.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Evatt said: “This club has been around for over 140 years now and no other team has managed to score as many goals in a calendar year, so that’s great credit to us. We have been critiqued at times for not having enough goals or strikers not scoring enough, but I think we have silenced a few with the record we’ve got and we’ve got a few more games in 2023 to try and set a new bar.”

Worrying takeover update emerges from Reading as ownership controversy continues to impact the team

Genevra Associates’ proposed takeover of Reading is in doubt after owner Dai Yongee made changes at the last minute, FootballLeagueWorld reports. Reading have long been searching for a new owner to stabilise the club who are on course for a second consecutive relegation as a result of their financial mismanagement.

The Royals have been deducted 16 points over the past three seasons - with four of those coming this term - and fans are desperate for change. This was showcased in the club’s FA Cup defeat against Eastleigh as fans threw tennis balls and fake bank notes onto the pitch in the 16th minute of the match.