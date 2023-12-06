It's shaping up into a mouth-watering Sky Sport clash next Monday - but Ian Evatt's side have been dealt a setback after their Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with Port Vale.

Bolton have handed a setback ahead of their anticipated trip to Fratton Park after attacker Dan Nlundulu was sidelined. The former Southampton man is expected to miss the top-of-the-table clash at Fratton Park, after picking up a hamstring injury in his side’s 2-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Port Vale.

Nlundulu overstretched when trying to retrieve the ball from a retaken penalty late on in the clash at the Toughsheet Stadium, a scenario which caused consternation for Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

It means the 24-year-old is facing a couple of weeks out - and will likely miss Monday’s Sky-televised clash at Fratton Park.

Nlundulu has largely been used as a pacy threat from the bench this season for Bolton, with 15 of his 18 league appearances this term coming as a sub after his permanent move from along the M27.

His Southampton links have led to the former Cheltenham and Lincoln loanee getting a warm welcome from Pompey fans when they have crossed paths.

Evatt confirmed the ‘freak’ incident means that that is unlikely to be the case next time out, however, with the player who’d bagged three goals in three going into last night’s game looking at a fortnight out.

He told the Bolton News: ‘Apparently there was encroachment (for the first penalty), which I understand, and it is frustrating because at 2-0 in the 86th-87th minute, there were both sets of players in the box, from what I have seen.

‘On the retake the keeper is off his line and saves it, then from the rebound Dan has hurt his hamstring trying to stretch and get the ball. That could all have been avoided, which is probably the only negative from the night.

‘I think the damage will be significant enough to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

‘We don’t know the true extent of it just yet but he has definitely done something on testing, there is definitely an issue there, but how serious it is we will just have to wait and see.

‘These things happen, it was a freak incident. Now, just like the Port Vale result three years ago we have just talked about, you are going to get adversity as a footballer, you have to get through it if you are part of a football team.

‘This is something Dan will have to deal with and show he can come back better and stronger.