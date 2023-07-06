Pompey utilised 21 players in their opening friendly against Europa FC this evening.
Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty ensured a 1-0 triumph over the Gibraltar side in a match which often overstepped the mark for a pre-season fixture.
Regardless, John Mousinho made widespread changes in the second half, although three continued from first-half appearances.
So here are our Pompey player ratings for those who featured in the second half…
1. Josh Oluwayemi - 6
One poor pass intended for Marlon Pack gifting Europa FC a chance, but the keeper swiftly made amends by saving their subsequent shot. Other than that did well enough, albeit rarely tested. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
Good to see him back player after long injury lay-off and another reminder of the right-back's talents. Strong at the back and always willing to drive down the right flank. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch Photo: Rogan
3. Haji Mnoga - 7
Back from a successful loan spell at Aldershot and itching for the chance to show John Mousinho what he can do. A strong showing will have impressed the Blues boss. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages Photo: Malcolm Bryce
4. Ryley Towler - 8
Decided to give his own brand of hard tackling in the dying moments during an often ill-tempered match, which drew a song from the Pompey fans. Picked up where he left off and another excellent showing. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8890) Photo: Sarah Standing