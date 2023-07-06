News you can trust since 1877
Connor Ogilvie featured in the second half of Pompey's 1-0 win over Europa FC.
Connor Ogilvie featured in the second half of Pompey's 1-0 win over Europa FC.

'Booked after 28 seconds'...'Real surprise package'...'Couldn't quite stamp himself on game' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth second-half ratings against Europa FC - pictures

Pompey utilised 21 players in their opening friendly against Europa FC this evening.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Jul 2023, 21:42 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 21:42 BST

Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty ensured a 1-0 triumph over the Gibraltar side in a match which often overstepped the mark for a pre-season fixture.

Regardless, John Mousinho made widespread changes in the second half, although three continued from first-half appearances.

So here are our Pompey player ratings for those who featured in the second half…

One poor pass intended for Marlon Pack gifting Europa FC a chance, but the keeper swiftly made amends by saving their subsequent shot. Other than that did well enough, albeit rarely tested.

1. Josh Oluwayemi - 6

One poor pass intended for Marlon Pack gifting Europa FC a chance, but the keeper swiftly made amends by saving their subsequent shot. Other than that did well enough, albeit rarely tested.

Photo Sales
Good to see him back player after long injury lay-off and another reminder of the right-back's talents. Strong at the back and always willing to drive down the right flank. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

2. Zak Swanson - 7

Good to see him back player after long injury lay-off and another reminder of the right-back's talents. Strong at the back and always willing to drive down the right flank. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

Photo Sales
Back from a successful loan spell at Aldershot and itching for the chance to show John Mousinho what he can do. A strong showing will have impressed the Blues boss. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

3. Haji Mnoga - 7

Back from a successful loan spell at Aldershot and itching for the chance to show John Mousinho what he can do. A strong showing will have impressed the Blues boss. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Decided to give his own brand of hard tackling in the dying moments during an often ill-tempered match, which drew a song from the Pompey fans. Picked up where he left off and another excellent showing. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8890)

4. Ryley Towler - 8

Decided to give his own brand of hard tackling in the dying moments during an often ill-tempered match, which drew a song from the Pompey fans. Picked up where he left off and another excellent showing. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8890)

Photo Sales
