Pompey were beaten 4-0 away at Derby County on Friday night. It ended up being a tough evening for John Mousinho’s side at Pride Park and they were too weak defensively against the Rams.

It has been a tricky adjustment for PompeyB and it has taken them a while to get going. Their aim this term is to simply survive and they will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to Derby over the festive period. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest relegation odds in the Championship…