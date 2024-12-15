Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Portsmouth loss at Derby County amid QPR and Hull City changes

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 15th Dec 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey were beaten in their latest Championship clash

Pompey were beaten 4-0 away at Derby County on Friday night. It ended up being a tough evening for John Mousinho’s side at Pride Park and they were too weak defensively against the Rams.

They were promoted alongside Paul Warne’s men last season. Oxford United also joined them in going up from League One.

It has been a tricky adjustment for PompeyB and it has taken them a while to get going. Their aim this term is to simply survive and they will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to Derby over the festive period. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest relegation odds in the Championship…

To win the league: 8/11

1. Leeds

To win the league: 8/11 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
3/1

2. Sheffield United

3/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Burnley

9/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. Sunderland

16/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice