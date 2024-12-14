Getty Images

Portsmouth lost 4-0 at Derby County on Friday night with results on Saturday putting them back into the relegation zone

Portsmouth fell back into the Championship relegation zone on Saturday as Cardiff City moved above John Mousinho’s side into 21st with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

On Friday evening, Kane Wilson, Eiran Cashin and Ebou Adams all netted for Derby County on a forgettable night for Pompey, with a Marlon Pack own goal midway through the second half wrapping up all three points for the home side in a 4-0 win.

In the Championship on Saturday, Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Plymouth at Bramall Lane. Gustavo Hamer fired the Blades into a 19th-minute lead before substitute Kieffer Moore slotted in a penalty with two minutes left. The Blades sit three points clear of Leeds, who had earlier struck a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Preston.

Brad Potts put Preston ahead in the 23rd minute but Leeds’ second-half pressure eventually told when Mateo Joseph went to turn in a low cross, with the final touch coming off Preston defender Jack Whatmough for an own goal. Sunderland fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Swansea to go third. The Swans had looked in control after an early goal from Zan Vipotnik and Liam Cullen’s free-kick.

Sunderland pulled one back before the break from defender Dan Ballard’s diving header and were level in the 73rd minute when Dan Neil rifled home a fine individual effort before Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround two minutes later. Blackburn kept themselves in the play-off chase with a 2-0 win over Luton, who ended the game with 10 men. On-loan Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry put the hosts ahead and Owen Beck doubled the lead just before half-time.

Luton substitute Liam Walsh was shown a straight red card in the 73rd minute as Rovers closed out a sixth straight league win. Neil Harris saw his final game as Millwall manager end with a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, who are up to sixth after an early goal from Emmanuel Latte. QPR’s recovery continued with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Substitute Scott Twine put City in front from a free-kick, but the visitors were soon level when Paul Smyth slotted into an empty net after a mistake by goalkeeper Max O’Leary. Frank Lampard saw his Coventry side come from behind to beat Hull 2-1. Hull, themselves now under new boss Ruben Selles, went ahead through Joao Pedro just before the break.

Ephron Mason-Clark levelled for the Sky Blues early in the second half and, after Victor Torp saw his penalty saved, Jack Rudoni headed in the winner with 18 minutes left. Stoke captain Ben Gibson hit a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against Cardiff – having earlier scored an own goal. Andrew Moran put Stoke ahead, but Anwar El Ghazi had the Welsh side level before the break. Cardiff completed the comeback with 18 minutes left when a shot from Chris Willock was deflected in off defender Gibson – who then nodded home a free-kick in the fifth minute of added time.

Sheffield Wednesday fought back to win 3-1 at Oxford. Greg Leigh gave Oxford the lead, but Josh Windass soon crashed in a equaliser. Jamal Lowe then put the Owls ahead early in the second half, with Djeidi Gassama’s volley just after the hour making sure of the points.