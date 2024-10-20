Pompey won 2-1 away at QPR on Saturday afternoon to pick up their first three points of the season. They fell behind at Loftus Road inside the first 10 minutes after Karamoko Dembele’s opener for the hosts.

However, John Mousinho’s men fought back to win the game after goals by midfielder Freddie Potts and attacker Callum Lang. They remain 23rd in the table and have eight points on the board from their first 10 fixtures and are only inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Here is a look at Pompey’s latest predicted finish based on odds from the bookies...