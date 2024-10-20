Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Portsmouth win at QPR and fresh Leeds United and Burnley boosts

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 20th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey picked up an impressive three points this weekend

Pompey won 2-1 away at QPR on Saturday afternoon to pick up their first three points of the season. They fell behind at Loftus Road inside the first 10 minutes after Karamoko Dembele’s opener for the hosts.

However, John Mousinho’s men fought back to win the game after goals by midfielder Freddie Potts and attacker Callum Lang. They remain 23rd in the table and have eight points on the board from their first 10 fixtures and are only inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Here is a look at Pompey’s latest predicted finish based on odds from the bookies...

Odds to be relegated: 250/1

1. Sunderland

Odds to be relegated: 250/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
250/1

2. Leeds

250/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
200/1

3. Burnley

200/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
200/1

4. West Brom

200/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice