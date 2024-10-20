Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Norris and Zak Swanson missed Saturday’s 2-1 triumph against QPR through injury.

But John Mousinho made it clear the duo’s issues are not ‘major’ as they were notable absences to the 20-man squad at Loftus Road.

It was the second successive game Norris has missed after the Blues’ 6-1 thrashing against Stoke, which saw the Blues boss ring the changes against Oxford United ahead of the international break.

Along with the 31-year-old being axed from the starting XI, Swanson, who also started the defeat at the Bet365 Stadium, was named on the bench against the U’s but came on in the closing stages during the 1-1 draw.

With the duo not part of the squad for the 2-1 victory on Saturday, Pompey opted to leave the pair on the south coast as they continue their recoveries.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, the Mousinho said: ‘Zak is slightly struggling with his heel so we left him at home. And with Will he’s slightly tweaked his MCL (medial collateral ligament).

‘It was actually something he (Norris) did in the Stoke game where he’s gone down and slightly tweaked his knee - it’s nothing too major.

‘Whilst we have the players to come into the squad, it’s a good decision to let those ones get better.’

Norris paid the price for a disappointing performance against Stoke, which brought an end to his 54-game starting streak between the sticks since his arrival during the summer of 2023.

Following his axing against Oxford United, Mousinho later revealed the 31-year-old’s displeasure at being dropped, with Nicolas Schmid coming into the side while Jordan Archer filled in on the bench.

Meanwhile, Swanson has impressed in the Championship this season after penning a new one-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months in the summer.

After looking to put his injury woes behind him after a frustrating opening two years at Fratton Park, the right-back has emerged as healthy competition for Jordan Williams, with the young full-back registering eight appearances this term.

Pompey are straight back in action in midweek as they make the trip to South Wales to face rivals Cardiff on Tuesday evening.