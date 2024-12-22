Pompey beat Coventry City 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Fratton Park. Norman Bassette gave the Sky Blues an early lead before Callum Lang struck four goals.

John Mousinho’s side are now sat in 20th place in the Championship table. They are two points above the relegation zone.

Pompey were promoted from League One last season and it has taken them a while to adapt to life in the second tier. They went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Mousinho’s men have the chance to bolster their ranks in January. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ odds...