Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Pompey win over Coventry City amid Hull City and QPR boosts

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 18:30 GMT

Pompey picked up all three points this weekend

Pompey beat Coventry City 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Fratton Park. Norman Bassette gave the Sky Blues an early lead before Callum Lang struck four goals.

John Mousinho’s side are now sat in 20th place in the Championship table. They are two points above the relegation zone.

Pompey were promoted from League One last season and it has taken them a while to adapt to life in the second tier. They went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Mousinho’s men have the chance to bolster their ranks in January. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ odds...

To win the league: 8/11

1. Leeds

To win the league: 8/11 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
3/1

2. Sheffield United

3/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Burnley

9/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. Sunderland

16/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice