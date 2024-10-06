Pompey are sat in 23rd place in the table heading into the international break. They are in the bottom three along with Cardiff City and QPR and are three points from safety.

John Mousinho’s men won promotion from League One earlier this year after they won the title and it has been a tricky start to life iin the second tier. They are yet to win in their first nine fixtures and drew 1-1 at home to Oxford United this weekend at Fratton Park.

Here is a look at the latest predicted table based on odds from the bookies following their point...