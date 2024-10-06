Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reassuringly, Stoke appears to be a blip, nothing more serious than a bump in the road, as demonstrated by the players’ immediate response to Pompey’s biggest defeat for 16 years.

Nonetheless, a ‘must-win’ game against Oxford United failed to register the three points desperately required and, as a consequence, some will inevitably struggle to find comfort in a Fratton Park draw.

Certainly John Mousinho should be commended for his bold declaration ahead of Saturday’s fixture in regards of its importance, reflecting a positive mindset and refusal to accept anything other than victory.

Such ambition is what the fans demand, particularly with the visit of former League One sparring partners and, realistically, rivals to remain in the Championship.

Freddie Potts and Jordan Williams reflect on a missed opportunity as Pompey share a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

As it turned out, the Blues had to settle for a 1-1 outcome. They should have won, few who watched could possibly disagree with that, yet, crucially, they didn’t.

Surrendering a lead, missing a penalty, hitting the post, one goal-bound effort cleared before it reached the line, the opportunities for a maiden triumph of the campaign were undeniably there.

Not the win, though, and Mousinho’s men remain in the relegation zone, while growing concern among the Fratton faithful is cranked up another level.

They have every reason to be worried, of course. With nine league matches now fulfilled upon their Championship return, there hasn't been a single victory. Add Millwall in the Carabao Cup and that makes 10.

Even those armed with a sunny disposition will struggle to keep smiling, particularly in the early days of an October which was supposed to offer greater opportunity for three points considering the reduced calibre of opposition.

A haul of five points from nine league games is deeply unimpressive, particularly for a team which strode into the Championship with the momentum of champions and supplemented by 15 summer signings.

However, there were still moments to glean encouragement from against Oxford, irrespective of the unquestionably disappointing scoreline.

Mousinho made four changes and also employed a system switch and, largely, the alterations were effective. Obviously except the vital statistic - a victory - but it did serve up the Blues’ best all-round display this season.

The 3-5-2 wasn’t conventional, rather lop-sided, with right wing-back Jordan Williams asked to defend more than Josh Murphy on the left, who himself was effectively a winger with Connor Ogilvie behind.

Joining Williams in being recalled were Christian Saydee and Elias Sorensen, while Nicolas Schmid was handed his Pompey debut, unsurprisingly considering Will Norris’ erratic campaign to date.

It was actually Sorensen who was presented with the early opportunity to open the scoring, after Will Vaulks handled while Saydee was making a pest of himself, with just 141 seconds having passed.

Unfortunately, Jamie Cumming guessed correctly, diving to his left to keep out the Dane’s effort, yet it should be credited as a miss rather than a save, with the spot-kick a poor one.

Sorensen is clearly still adapting to the English game during his second spell over here and, while he ran himself into the ground and afterwards earned praise from Mousinho, looked well off it throughout.

Indeed, the Austrian, who barely had anything to contend with from the U’s, pulled off a brilliant finger-tipped stop to thwart Idris El Mizouni in the 26th minute.

After the penalty miss, it took the Blues until the 57th minute before breaking the deadlock, with Josh Murphy’s cross from the left met by the head of Mark O’Mahony, to cap clever movement by the Brighton loanee.

With goals in successive games for the 19-year-old, it was another heartening display, although, having felt a tight groin, he had to be substituted with 11 minutes left, depriving Mousinho of his services for a potential grand finale.

However, in a half during which Oxford struggled to threaten, they levelled on 72 minutes when substitute Louie Sibley accepted a pass from the right, took a touch and then drove home a left-footed shot from outside the box.

Agony for Pompey, who swiftly responded with Cumming making a double save from Saydee and then Sorensen, before Sam Long cleared O’Mahony’s follow-up, while later Ogilvie hit the post with a header.

Frustratingly, the decisive goal would elude Mousinho’s men for what would have been a deserved victory, leaving them heading into the international break to regroup and refresh.

The nagging concern is, when they return to action, those must-win fixtures are beginning to mount up.