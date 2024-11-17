Bookies' new predicted Championship table as Portsmouth battle QPR, Cardiff City and Luton Town in relegation battle

Published 17th Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT

Pompey were promoted from League One last season

Pompey are sat in 23rd place in the Championship table and have won two of their first 15 games so far this season. They won the League One title in the last campaign and went up along with Oxford United and Derby County.

John Mousinho’s side have 12 points on the board and are three points from safety. They won at home to Preston North End in their last outing before the international break and will look to build some momentum now.

Pompey are back in action away at Blackburn Rovers next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest odds...

To win promotion: 1/6

1. Leeds

To win promotion: 1/6 | Getty Images

11/10

2. Sheffield United

11/10 | Getty Images

6/5

3. Sunderland

6/5 | Getty Images

5/4

4. Boro

5/4 | Getty Images

