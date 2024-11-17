Pompey are sat in 23rd place in the Championship table and have won two of their first 15 games so far this season. They won the League One title in the last campaign and went up along with Oxford United and Derby County.

John Mousinho’s side have 12 points on the board and are three points from safety. They won at home to Preston North End in their last outing before the international break and will look to build some momentum now.

Pompey are back in action away at Blackburn Rovers next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest odds...