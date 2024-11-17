Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho remains critical to Pompey’s long-term plans.

And the pressure which has arrived with operating through a testing Championship return, has done nothing to change the club’s commitment to their head coach and sporting director Rich Hughes.

Chief executive Andy Cullen remains convinced over the qualities of the two key players in the club’s football operation, after guiding the Blues into English football’s second tier.

There’s been some discussion among EFL pundits over the future of Mousinho, as the Blues toiled amid a testing opening to the campaign.

Pompey made their position clear, however, by handing both men extensions to their existing deals in September with Cullen reaffirming the club’s stance.

He said: ‘John and Rich are fundamental to the long-term plan.

‘I think people can understand now what we’re trying to achieve and what we did achieve last year.

‘Even outside of coaching and recruitment we have an improved first-team operation in different departments in terms of medicine, sports science, analysis, nutrition and player care and welfare. These are critical points.

‘We now have that sense of togetherness. It’s easy to have that in the good times and more challenging in difficult moments - but we’re there.

Cullen stressed the importance of taking a long-term view to Pompey’s progress, which means getting the club on a sound footing in a number of different areas.

He added: ‘When there’s pressure sometimes people think it must be the manager’s fault, but it’s a collective responsibility. That goes throughout.

‘We’ve got a clear sense of direction and a clear sense of purpose over what we want to achieve.

‘Time will tell if we deliver on that. We’re in football and live in a world of jeopardy, but we want to build and develop the club for the long term.

‘That’s always been the contribution I’ve wanted to make to Portsmouth Football Club, when I came through the door.

‘I want to deliver, on and off the field, the plan the board have.

‘There are many components which are key to that: the recruitment of the sporting director, which took a bit of time.

‘There was understanding what we wanted to do with that particular role and understanding the responsibilities and how it might work.

‘There’s obviously the stadium too, but John and Rich are central to what we want to achieve.’