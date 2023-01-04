Bookies' shock non-league manager favourite for Portsmouth job ahead of ex-Sheffield United pair and former Wigan boss
The bookies have declared a surprise new front runner for Pompey’s head coach vacancy – Lee Bradbury.
According to BetVictor, the Eastleigh boss is now the 2-1 favourite to take over from Danny Cowley.
Those odds see him leapfrog the supporters’ popular choice of Chris Wilder, along with the more realistic option of ex-Wigan boss Leam Richardson.
While Neil Warnock, who told The News he would be open to taking over for the remainder of the season, is listed as 10-1.
The emergence of Bradbury is an intriguing one, no doubt aided by strong Fratton Park connections which saw him spend two productive playing spells with the Blues.
In total, the former striker netted 46 times in 167 games, before ending his time at Pompey in March 2004 when he joined Walsall.
He later managed at Bournemouth, the Hawks and Eastbourne, before serving as John Yems’ assistant at Crawley.
Bradbury was handed the Eastleigh job in February 2022, with the Spitfires presently seventh in the National League and involved in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.
Hailing from Cowes, he served in the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment, patrolling the streets of Northern Ireland, before joining Pompey in August 1995 following a trial under Terry Fenwick.
He would establish himself as a Fratton Park favourite, popular during both of his spells, and retaining a genuine affinity with the Blues long after his playing days ended.
Now the 47-year-old has been installed as the bookies’ favourite as Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes continue to work through a shortlist compiled since Cowley’s dismissal on Monday evening.