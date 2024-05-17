Boss' transfer vow as Portsmouth battle Sunderland, Norwich City, Sheff Wed, Derby County & Co for talent
John Mousinho is adamant Pompey can punch their weight in transfer battle with the Championship big guns.
The Blues boss is confident his club can carry their appeal to players into the second tier, after being a standout option to targets in League One.
Pompey are currently putting the transfer building blocks in place, ahead of the window opening for a busy summer of recruitment on June 14.
Mousinho has stated he expects a ‘big overhaul’ of his squad, as they take on the challenge of competing with the financial muscle on offer at the next level.
The Blues are likely to be mixing with some of the game’s biggest and most historic names, when it comes to transfer business in the months ahead.
Pompey were undoubtedly a heavy hitter in League One, along with the likes of Derby County and Bolton, as they stormed to championship glory.
Mousinho acknowledged the transfer challenge being faced after going up, but feels his club still have a hefty standing and appeal to players in the Championship.
He said: ‘There’s a big pull at Portsmouth regardless of what division we’re in.
‘There was a massive pull in the recruitment phase last year, because you’re one of the big boys in League One. We never said until we were out of the league, but we all knew that.
‘Now the level up we’re still backing ourselves as a club, but all of a sudden you’re competing with a lot of the other massive clubs in the country.
‘That’s just the way football in this country is going at the momentum, but we believe we can compete.’
