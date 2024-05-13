Portsmouth boss details key factor impacting volume of summer transfer business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho revealed a pre-season assessment of his Pompey squad will define the club’s summer transfer business.

The Blues boss admitted the club will not decide how many signings they will make to prepare for the Championship, until he’s judged his existing group when they return from their summer break.

And Mousinho explained measuring his existing group up against any new players through the door could have a significant impact on recruitment plans.

It’s gearing up to be another busy period of transfer activity, as Pompey return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

Mousinho has stated he’s expecting a ‘big turnover’ of players, after 10 players departed PO4 as their existing deals came to a close.

That means a host of arrivals are going to be required to sustain a Championship campaign, in which 20 players will be named in the matchday squad.

Mousinho wouldn’t be drawn on the exact figure he feels will be needed, as he explained a period of assessing his existing group will be required.

Pompey are hoping for some quick business when the transfer window opens on June 14, as proved significant last term ahead of a memorable campaign.

The Blues head coach feels that will present a spell where he could judge any new players through the door against the existing group - a process which will offer clarity on the volume of recruitment required.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re going to leave that open (the number of signings), a lot of that will be down to how players report in pre-season.

‘We’ve seen a huge amount from the players this year. Once we step up to the next level we need to reassess and make sure that any player who comes into the squad, whether they’ve played four games or 40 games this season, they can make the step up. We need to see that every day in training.