It’s a historical fixture that is steeped in emotion, passion, rivalry, loathing and verbal one-upmanship.

But given both sides’ inability to stay in each others’ company down through the years, derby days at Fratton Park or St Mary’s are currently few and far between.

That’s a shame when you consider the spectacle, both on an off the pitch, these games prove to be.

So you would suspect fans from both clubs were rubbing their hands with glee when their respective names were drawn out of the hat for the second round of this year’s Hampshire Senior Cup.

Yes, it might be a Pompey academy side with a mix of senior fringe players up against what is now known as the Southampton B team – but important bragging rights are at stake regardless. Right?

Of course, right!

Pompey play host to Southampton in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight

But erm, maybe not so much on this occasion, it seems.

Only the Fratton and Milton ends will be open to fans of the respective clubs.

Meanwhile, on closer inspection, there’s plenty of Blues tickets still available in the hours leading up to kick-off (7.30pm).

As a result, that’s led us to ask our Pompey followers on social media just how important is tonight’s game in the grand scheme of things.

Unsurprisingly, many claimed it was still a significant game that required full-blown support – which justifies The News giving the fixture it’s usual match coverage both in the paper and online at portsmouth.co.uk!

Yet for many others, they were seeing the cup tie for what it is – a county cup match between both sides’ reserve teams.

With both viewpoints in mind, here’s a selection of the answered provided when we asked fans on Facebook and Twitter whether they were bothered or not bothered by tonight’s match-up?

Neville Dalton: It's the Hampshire Senior Cup, in which our reserves/youth teams have frequently met Saints' reserves/youth teams.

Let's keep a sense of perspective and worry about making our first-team squad injury-free.

Michael Saunders: This is no more than a reserves game and they used to be attended by no more than 200 in the days of the Combination League.. Don’t see how this game is any different.

Richard Price: I'm bothered in that I'd like to carry on in this cup so our fringe and youngsters get some good experience.

Actually this fixture matters little as both sides will field similar sides of reserves and youth.

Its more beneficial when we face another non league side who may field a first team.

Terry Dearling: The youth are as important as our first team players! Let’s go Pompey.

@Smiffy671: Not bothered but will be looking out for the score, it is the Scummers after all PUP.

Andy Nichols: 300-mile round trip and a day and half off work to attend lets go.

David Harman: A derby is a derby be it the Hampshire Cup in Saturday league or Sunday league…your playing for pride.

@samstephensuk: Always bothered when it comes to Pompey playing the Scummers.

Debbie Bennett-Hall: A game is a game, big or little, always there to support the blues.

Philip Hibbert: Not bothered in the slightest.

If Lowery is fit DON’T play him and risk him in this nothing game, it’s no coincidence that we have only got 2 point from our last three games.

Edward Godfrey: I don’t think this match really matters tbh.

@AmberleySecure: It's always nice to put one over the local rivals, but in all honesty, I'll be watching Bake Off.

Nigel Pfc Dutfield: Any game against scum should be taken very seriously.

@WISEASS999: Have to confess. Zero interest.

I hope there isn't any silly trouble over a nothing game.

Such a shame there isn't a proper competitive reserve league to get minutes in some of the younger & fringe players.

Marty KT Loveridge: Looking forward to watching the youngsters tonight hopefully they beat the scum and progress in the cup, PUP.

Steve Mac: It’s against scum - of course I’m bothered.

@Paul93778171: It's still imperative we beat them.