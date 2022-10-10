Speaking to Saints’ website after witnessing his under-21 side defeat Aston Villa in Premier League 2 on Saturday, he reeled off a hosts of reasons why the Fratton Park game can’t come soon enough for all involved at St Mary’s.

And among the motivating points was the ‘unique learning environment’ that awaits his young Southampton side on their PO4 debuts.

Pompey’s home will be far from a sell-out for the first south coast derby since 2019.

Only the Fratton and Milton ends will be open for home and away supporters respectively, which reduces the capacity for the second-round cup match dramatically.

However, for Horseman and his Saints youngsters, travelling east along the M27 for a cup tie against their neighbours represents something special.

So much so, that he felt his players were distracted by the upcoming fixture in their recent win against Villa.

He also insisted that some of his team had Portsmouth roots and were, therefore, ready to ‘mix it up’ on their so-called returns home.

Meanwhile, with Horseman also believing the Blues could go strong for the game, he said that would make his side even more determined to record victory on enemy territory.

‘We’re really lucky,’ confessed the Saints B team head coach after watching his side’s victory over Villa.

‘I think that’s why today (Saturday) was the hardest game, because everybody couldn’t wait to play Tuesday night.

‘We’ll be a young team and if Portsmouth put out their Checkatrade team, it’ll be a young team up against the first team so the challenge is hard – but this is a local derby.

‘We’ve got a few people from Portsmouth who can’t wait to go and mix it up and feel what a derby is like so because of that they’ve been a little bit distracted.

‘We had a word with them yesterday because they were a little bit distracted and (Aston Villa) had to be the priority first.

‘This is the most unique learning environment they’re every going to get.

‘Leeds with 11,000 fans was pretty good and against pretty much their first team players, but this is completely different and we’ll see what ones really want to stand up to the test.

‘Anybody that can come, we’d really appreciate. We’re going to need you and we’ll try and give you something to be proud of.’