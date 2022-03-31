The News understands the promising 18-year-old has been offered third-year scholarship terms for next season by the Blues.

Gifford, from Emsworth, has shone during a loan spell at the Rocks, plundering eight goals in 19 appearances so far.

Gifford is among seven second-year scholars graduating from the Blues’ Academy this summer.

The others are David Setters, Harry Jewitt-White, Conor Manderson, Harvey Hughes, Alfie Bridgman and Izzy Kaba.

The youngsters learnt their Fratton futures yesterday afternoon, with Gifford being delivered heartening news.

The fate of the remaining six is presently unclear, but will no doubt emerge in due course.

Dan Gifford has been offered third-year scholarship terms at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Jewitt-White returned from Wales under-18 duty at the start of the week after appearing twice against Finland during the international break.

Another at Nyewood Lane, Hughes, missed that encounter through injury, also has made 13 appearances during his loan spell.

Kaba is presently on loan at Totton, appearing off the bench against Bideford AFC for Jimmy Ball’s first game in charge.

Finally, Northern Ireland under-19 international goalkeeper Manderson has spent time on loan at Hythe & Dibden and Eastbourne Borough this season.

However, his Pompey pathway has been impacted by the emergence of Toby Steward, with the highly-regarded youngster pushing ahead of Manderson this term.

This time last season, none of Pompey’s second-year scholars were retained, while third-year scholars such as Harry Kavanagh and Alfie Stanley were also released.

However, Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee turned down offers and are presently with Bognor and Gosport respectively.

