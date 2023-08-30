Yet The News understands there is absolutely no truth of reported interest in Arsenal’s Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now in the process of tying up a loan arrangement with Chelsea for the 21-year-old’s services and are increasingly confident they have got their man.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will take summer dealings to 14, of which three are loan players – Anjorin, Alex Robertson and Abu Kamara.

The deal is expected to be announced well ahead of Friday’s deadline line, with the transfer window shutting at 11pm.

That should mean a quiet last few days of the window for the Blues, with the future of Denver Hume the only issue left to be resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are hoping there may be renewed interest in the left-back as the clock ticks down, with all parties in agreement an exit is necessarily, albeit likely to be permanent.

Chelsea's Tino Anjorin is set to become a Pompey player - for this season. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Previously, Wrexham and Swindon had registered initial interest, but that has since quietened, raising the likelihood both clubs have since moved on.

Certainly, at this stage, Pompey aren’t expecting any other business to crop up, either in terms of incomings or outgoings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arsenal youngster, who spent time on loan at Accrington last season, has never been on the Blues’ radar and therefore not under consideration.