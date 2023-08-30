Breaking: Chelsea starlet finally set for Portsmouth switch - but Arsenal striker move non-starter
Yet The News understands there is absolutely no truth of reported interest in Arsenal’s Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
As previously revealed, the Blues have targeted Anjorin as their last piece of business during a hectic transfer window.
They are now in the process of tying up a loan arrangement with Chelsea for the 21-year-old’s services and are increasingly confident they have got their man.
That will take summer dealings to 14, of which three are loan players – Anjorin, Alex Robertson and Abu Kamara.
The deal is expected to be announced well ahead of Friday’s deadline line, with the transfer window shutting at 11pm.
That should mean a quiet last few days of the window for the Blues, with the future of Denver Hume the only issue left to be resolved.
Pompey are hoping there may be renewed interest in the left-back as the clock ticks down, with all parties in agreement an exit is necessarily, albeit likely to be permanent.
Previously, Wrexham and Swindon had registered initial interest, but that has since quietened, raising the likelihood both clubs have since moved on.
Certainly, at this stage, Pompey aren’t expecting any other business to crop up, either in terms of incomings or outgoings.
In the meantime, they are not pursuing 20-year-old striker Butler-Oyedeji, who has also been linked with Cambridge United.
The Arsenal youngster, who spent time on loan at Accrington last season, has never been on the Blues’ radar and therefore not under consideration.
Pompey have favoured adding an attacker rather than striker to their squad following injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery, prompting them to return to long-time target Anjorin.