Pompey and Cambridge United have been linked with a reported loan move for Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedji.

Football Insider are reporting that Blues, along with their League One rivals, are racing to sign the Gunners youngster ahead of Friday's transfer deadline. Pete O'Rourke writes that Arsenal will allow Butler-Oyedji to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer, in the hope of him getting regular first-team action.

It is said that both teams are reportedly speaking to the players representatives, as they try and persuade them that they are the best destination for his development. A move away from North London would represent the second time he’s gone out on loan, having spent time at Accrington Stanley last year. He played 11 times but failed to score or create a goal.

Butler-Oyedji is predominantly a centre-forward, but can also play as a right-winger. He was involved on Monday night in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2. His involvement with Arsenal's first-team has seen him named as a substitute twice, once in a Premier League match and another in the FA Cup.

It was reported by The News on Monday that Pompey are 'close' to completing their latest signing, which would make them the 14th arrival at Fratton Park this summer. Pompey are nearing a deal to sign Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, who is a midfielder. He has been a long-term target throughout this summer, and Richard Hughes is close to landing the signing.

Pompey’s head coach said to The News: ‘We are looking to possibly bring one more in with the injuries we have, hopefully we’ll have news on that in the next couple of days.

‘We all came to the conclusion that, with the length of Tom Lowery and Kusini’s injuries, it might be an idea to do that and bring someone else in.’