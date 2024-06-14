BREAKING: Exciting Portsmouth transfer update as window opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are closing in on early transfer business as the summer window opens.

The News understands the Blues are zeroing in on completing a couple of deals, to get their Championship preparations up and running in earnest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shutters officially come up for business today, with anticipation mounting over activity after League One title glory for John Mousinho’s men.

The signs are there will not be any immediate business over the line for Pompey, as the new-look recruitment team go about their work under sporting director Rich Hughes.

The good news, however, is there’s now optimism from within the Blues’ football operation deals will be quickly sealed to enthuse the Fratton faithful.

Twelve months ago Pompey set a frenetic pace, as a whopping 10 signings came through the door across the first 18 days of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no repeat of the intensity of that recruitment, as a higher calibre of player is sought for a return to the second tier after 12 years.

That will bring Pompey into competition with some of the biggest names in English football, who are currently operating in the Championship.

The understanding, however, is more than one deal is now at an advanced stage to add to the 18 players currently contracted for the 2024-25 season.

That will feed the hunger of supporters hungry for the transfer fix, with it set to be another hectic summer of transfer activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace winger Jadan Raymond is known to be wanted at Pompey, after interest was shown in the 20-year-old in January.

Oxford’s Josh Murphy is a player firmly in the Blues’ sights as he becomes a free agent, but the 29-year-old also has an array of Championship suitors.

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams has also emerged as a right-back option, as the Tykes captain becomes a free agent this summer.