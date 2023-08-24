Otherwise, Mousinho expects the remainder of his League One squad to be present beyond the Friday, September 1 deadline.

That includes prized pair Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell, who encouragingly are set to still be around to fire Pompey’s promotion challenge.

Mousinho told The News: ‘At the moment, we aren’t expecting to lose any of our squad.

‘Apart from the obvious one in terms of possibly trying to find Denver something, there will be no outgoings, which means we are pretty content with our squad barring that final piece of the puzzle.

‘In terms of foreseeing what’s going to happen between now and the end of the transfer window, we’re really satisfied with where we are as a squad and believe we have a lot of strength in depth.

‘We earmarked those players we were possibly going to try to move on early in the summer, with Reeco Hackett going to Lincoln a relatively obvious one – along with Denver.

Pompey aren't expecting any unwanted outgoings in the final week of the transfer window, including the prolific Colby Bishop. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Other players we didn't want at the football club would have been spoken to in the summer, which made it much easier, so it wasn’t left to the last minute of the transfer window.

‘You never know, you can’t rule anything out, keep it flexible, something could happen at the back end of the window and we are pursuing a couple of bits to bring someone in.

‘We have also sorted all the players out on loan, they’re all playing and doing well. We have scouts and others watching them as much as possible and, when the schedule calms down a bit, I will also go and see them.

‘But, apart from Denver, I can’t see anyone else leaving.’

Head of recruitment Phil Boardman was at the Blues’ training ground on Thursday afternoon, with a recruitment meeting scheduled with Mousinho following his media duties.

Pompey have room in their budget for another addition, despite adding 13 signings this summer, among them two loanees.

Mousinho added: ‘One of the good parts of the structure we have is the head of recruitment was here on Thursday to speak to Rich (Hughes) and we’re going to catch up.

‘I think it will be a relatively quiet final week because we have done most of our work, but we are still obviously monitoring the situation.

‘As we've been talking about over the past couple of weeks, we aren’t ruling anything out or in on that, but we are certainly not done.