As revealed by The News earlier today, the former Preston defender has become Danny Cowley’s third signing of the summer.

Rafferty, who signed a two-year deal, trained with his team-mates this afternoon ahead of the club’s official unveiling.

The 28-year-old will fight fellow new-boy Zak Swanson for the right-back slot this season as Cowley’s squad begins to take shape.

Rafferty could make his Pompey debut in tomorrow’s friendly at Bristol City (2pm), which is a behind-closed-doors fixture.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was released by Preston at the end of last season following 72 appearances for the Championship club.

