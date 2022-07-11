The League Two side are keen on taking the right-back to Prenton Park, with Burton Albion and Hull City also interested.

Freeman’s departure is looking increasingly inevitable as Pompey move for Joe Rafferty, with the likes of Mansfield, Swindon and Leyton Orient already mentioned.

Rafferty is a free agent this summer after three years at Preston, where the 28-year-old made 72 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Pompey are now set to complete his signing, after Rafferty’s name first emerged last week.

Cowley last week recruited Zak Swanson in that department, with the promising 21-year-old arriving from Arsenal.

With Rafferty joining that would leave Pompey overstocked in the right-back department with Swanson, Freeman and Haji Mnoga other options in that position.

Tranmere look like they may need to strengthen in that area, with Josh Dacres-Cogley attracting interest from SPL outfit Aberdeen.

Kieron Freeman

They themselves have been linked with Rafferty, with the player hailing from Liverpool.

Burton could also become a live option for Freeman, with their existing right-back Tom Hamer being touted for moves to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Hull.

The Tigers have Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel in that position, but Emmanuel didn’t make an appearance after being admitted to hospital in November.

Rafferty will become signing number three this summer, with the former Liverpool trainee at the club’s Roko base today and meeting his new team-mates.

He will follow the arrivals of Swanson and Marlon Pack into Fratton Park so far this summer.

Pompey are currently without a striker, but have been linked with a host of attacking additions.

Ipswich’s Joe Pigott is the latest of those names to emerge, with Cowley also keen on Accrington’s Colby Bishop.

Cowley would like to add three new attacking options before the close of the transfer window on September 1.