And the Blues boss revealed he is not looking to strengthen in the centre of the park when the window opens in January.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a switch to Fratton Park by the Scottish Sun, who claimed Forest Green were also in the running.

It had even been reported, Pompey and Rovers had both had bids of £350,000 for Erhahon accepted by the Buddies to acquire his services next month.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and it appeared the Scottish side were looking to cash in on their prized asset.

Yet, it’s not the first time the Blues had been credited with interest for the Erhahon.

As recently as last May, it was believed the youngster could make a switch to Fratton Park ahead of the summer window.

However, Cowley has made it clear he will not be pursuing a deal for St Mirren star, and admitted he won’t be looking to improve his central midfield ranks in January.

Ethan Erhahon

He said: ‘No, there’s nothing in that (being linked with Erhahon).

‘He’s a player that we know, he’s an athletic number eight from St Mirren.

‘But it’s not an area that we’re looking to recruit in so there’s no truth in it.

‘There are a few clubs in League One who are keen to take him and it’s just somebody, somewhere trying to raise the stakes.’

Pompey have faced difficulties in the engine room with injuries ripping through their midfield ranks in the first half of the season.

Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery have both been long-term absentees with a broken leg and a hamstring issue respectively.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell have also faced periods on the sidelines due to suspension, injuries, illness and World Cup commitments.

Signing Erhahon would see him become the seventh member of Cowley’s midfield.