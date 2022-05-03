The 20-year-old has played a key role in the Buddies’s tight relegation battle, amassing 25 appearances so far this term.

The Scotland under-21 international came through the ranks at St Mirren Park, making his debut in a 3-1 Scottish League Challenge Cup defeat in 2017 - aged 16 and has gone onto play 95 times - scoring on four occasions.

Having featured regularly under new boss Stephen Robinson, his performances have seen him gain a number of new admirers in England and in Europe as the summer window closes in.

Now, the Daily Record claim the Blues have joined rivals Oxford United in the hunt for Erhahon, while Serie A Sassuolo have also had him scouted.

It is believed the two League One clubs are considering £200,000 moves to prize the midfielder away from Scotland, while reports state it would take a decent six-figure sum to tempt the Buddies into negotiations.

The 20-year-old still has another year remaining on his current deal but a move away could appear likely with Robinson already strengthening his engine room bringing in Mark O'Hara and Keanu Baccus on pre-contract agreements.

Indeed, the centre of the park is a key area Danny Cowley would also like to improve on with Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe the only two midfielders currently contracted beyond the summer.

Pompey have reportedly joined Oxford United and Sassuolo in the hunt for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi are set to have the options triggered, while Shaun Williams’ Fratton Park future is uncertain.