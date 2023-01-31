Yet they remain in the market for further recruitment ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.

The News understands focus is now fixed on adding a winger to John Mousinho’s squad, although at this stage there has still to be a crucial breakthrough.

Sporting director Rich Hughes is leading the search for a pacy attacker who can operate in wide areas and capable of fitting into Mousinho’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

Pompey are believed to be working on a number of options at this moment in time, with any prospective move potentially going to the wire.

What is certain, however, is any newcomer cannot be a loan.

Bernard’s impending arrival will take them to the match-day maximum of five loan players – Dane Scarlett, Matt Macey, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale.

John Mousinho already has Di'Shon Bernard on his way to Fratton Park - now attention is turned to an attacking arrival. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Instead a new signing must be on permanent terms, putting Pompey in the position of potentially needing to pay a transfer fee.

BBC Radio Solent have linked the Blues with Exeter’s 14-goal top scorer Jevani Brown, a player Mousinho is a known admirer of.

The head coach has spoken glowingly about the Grecians’ attacking three in the aftermath of their 2-0 loss at Pompey in his opening game in charge.

Aside from the desire for a winger, Mousinho is comfortable with the rest of his squad, satisfied there are two options for each position.

Bernard will add competition to the centre-defensive area, vying with Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and, when fit, Clark Robertson.

