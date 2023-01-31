One incoming from Manchester United - yet Portsmouth still in the hunt for additions as deadline-day business ramps up
Pompey are now gunning to strengthen their attacking options as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.
The Blues are already putting the finishing touches to a loan deal for Manchester United’s Di’Shon Bernard.
Yet they remain in the market for further recruitment ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.
The News understands focus is now fixed on adding a winger to John Mousinho’s squad, although at this stage there has still to be a crucial breakthrough.
Sporting director Rich Hughes is leading the search for a pacy attacker who can operate in wide areas and capable of fitting into Mousinho’s preferred 4-3-3 system.
Pompey are believed to be working on a number of options at this moment in time, with any prospective move potentially going to the wire.
What is certain, however, is any newcomer cannot be a loan.
Bernard’s impending arrival will take them to the match-day maximum of five loan players – Dane Scarlett, Matt Macey, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale.
Instead a new signing must be on permanent terms, putting Pompey in the position of potentially needing to pay a transfer fee.
BBC Radio Solent have linked the Blues with Exeter’s 14-goal top scorer Jevani Brown, a player Mousinho is a known admirer of.
The head coach has spoken glowingly about the Grecians’ attacking three in the aftermath of their 2-0 loss at Pompey in his opening game in charge.
Aside from the desire for a winger, Mousinho is comfortable with the rest of his squad, satisfied there are two options for each position.
Bernard will add competition to the centre-defensive area, vying with Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and, when fit, Clark Robertson.
The 22-year-old, who last season featured for Hull in the Championship on loan, is also capable of playing at right-back.