And according to Andy Cullen, they also remain in ‘constant dialogue’ with Portsmouth City Council over potentially expanding into land adjacent to their existing Hilsea training base.

In May it was announced that Southsea-based St John’s College would close, with all of its land subsequently sold off to developers.

However, the ex-private school’s playing fields, located in Farlington, are back on the market.

The site is deemed unsuitable for redevelopment, as Pompey know full well having seen plans to build a new stadium there ripped up in 1994 on account of Brent geese using the area as grazing ground.

Instead it offers solely recreational value – to once again alert the Blues to its potential almost 30 years later.

Cullen told The News: ‘The Academy are operating out of seven sites – and that’s not great.

‘We’re spending a lot of money, a significant six-figure sum every year, on holding facilities for training or whatever.

Pompey are interested in purchasing St John's College playing fields to boost their Academy facilities. Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt

‘So we have been really, really looking at that particular site (St John’s College playing fields) and engaging with different people in terms of what we would need to do.

‘There is a lot of interest in the site and we are alive to the opportunity, why wouldn’t we be?

‘But we are conscious of a fair value and are conscious of whether it fits into what we need to do in the long-term?

‘It would be pointless buying a site that is great for a Cat 3 Academy, but doesn’t allow you to progress – then you are looking at another site.

Andy Cullen pictured at the Blues' training ground - but Pompey want to expand. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are exploring St John’s as one of the potential sites, but any site we look at must be future-proofed for the football club as we would certainly want to increase our academy status in the future.’

Another option would be to obtain land off Norway Road, Hilsea.

The area currently hosts Portsmouth Junior Rugby Football Club, in addition to several council football pitches.

It is also adjacent to the Blues’ training home, which they bought in June 2021 after previously possessing a long lease.

Cullen added: ‘The Rugby Camp, like ourselves, would like to expand. They are very, very big on developing youth and need facilities too.

‘So who knows what might potentially happen in the long-term and whether they find an opportunity?

‘It’s about keeping conversations going with all potential partners in the city. These are not quick fixes, they are long hauls, you have to be constantly on it every day so you are ready for the opportunity when it presents itself.

‘The rugby club, as I understand it, have a long lease on the land. The other land is run by the council for pitches, while there are also some access rights for residents over the land.

