The Addicks have sacked the 42-year-old less than six months after being appointed on a three-year deal in June.

It comes just three days after the South London outfit’s 1-0 home defeat to Cheltenham on Friday, which leaves them seven points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Garner picked up five league wins during his time in the dugout at Charlton, with one of his standout victories coming in an impressive 3-0 triumph against Pompey on Sky Sports in October.

Despite handing the Blues their first league defeat of the campaign, though, it was not enough to rally the Addicks and keep his job at The Valley, with Charlton picking up just two points from their past five outings.

In a statement on the club website, owner Thomas Sandgaard said: ‘We would like to thank Ben for his hard work and commitment to the job.

‘In his time at Charlton, the club have achieved some stand-out results, including big wins against some of the better teams in this league.

‘Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years.

‘We wish Ben the best for the future. Our search for a new manager has begun.’

That also leaves former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray looking for his fourth boss since he joined Charlton following his Fratton Park exit in 2021.