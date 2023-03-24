That is the view of The News’ Blues writer, Jordan Cross, who believes it would take a healthy sum of money for the Fratton Park outfit to be tempted into selling their top scorer this summer.

The future of the striker has come under the spotlight in recent weeks as his impressive campaign in front of goal continues.

Ipswich and Blackburn have both been reportedly eyeing Bishop, who has netted 22 times in all competitions this season.

Both boss John Mouisnho and director Andy Redman have stated Pompey are under no pressure to sell their prized asset this despite the apparent interest.

But, according to Cross, the Blues can expect a huge profit on a player they signed for £500,000 last summer – should teams come knocking in the transfer window.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast, he said: ‘I’ve given this some thought and I was thinking if someone is to offer £5m for him, I wouldn’t walk him there but he’s gone.

‘£3m-4m is probably similar and good business in 12 months.

The realistic value Pompey could set on Colby Bishop.

‘They (the Pompey board) are saying they're under no pressure to sell but let's be realistic. Strikers are prime assets so £1m-2m then they don’t need to do that (sell). If we’re getting to £3m-£4m then maybe.

‘Pompey paid £500,000, he’s scored 22 goals, the big bucks are paid for the strikers in this business and you just look for equivalence normally.

‘Ivan Toney is the one that jumps out and just look at what Peterborough are doing.

‘If they’re knocking back £8m for players then maybe £5m is not so daft? I would personally think he could be pitched at about £3m to £3.5m, which is a reasonable figure.

‘I know the Pompey board have picked up on it, they seem relaxed.

‘There’s some quotes from Andy Redman specifically saying there are profits on Bishop which they would never consider. So that’s quite an interesting insight.

‘I’m thinking why are fans up in arms about this, but then I think back to when I was a bit younger as a Pompey fan.

‘Seeing John Aloisi go and being heartbroken, seeing Mick Quinn go and be virtually in tears, and hearing that Guy Whittingham was sat writing letters to Premier League clubs offering his services and being absolutely devastated.

‘It hurts from a fan’s point of view and when I thought about that then I see it from another perspective.

‘For the business and knowing the money would go back into the pot, then it would be significant.

‘Think back to 2002 when Peter Crouch went for £5m and Milan Mandaric went for it and that £5m funded Paul Merson, Arjan de Zeeuw, Steve Stone, Matty Taylor, Svetoslav Todorov and all the rest who came in and got us promoted.

‘I’m sure that money will be reinvested and that’s the idea – to fund the Championship bid that way and the business model to create the revenue streams to do so.