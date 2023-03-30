Yet he is adamant Pompey are ‘determined’ to keep the 23-goal striker at Fratton Park well beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old arrived in July 2022 on a three-year deal in a £500,000 transfer following the collapse of a switch to Championship Blackpool.

As part of the deal, former club Accrington are entitled to a percentage of profit made on the in-form Bishop should he depart the Blues.

Cullen concedes an offer too good to turn down or the player’s own wishes could force Pompey’s hand and make them reluctantly agree to any departure.

But the chief executive has made it clear the Blues want the striker to remain – and spearhead ambition of a Championship return.

He told The News: ‘There was interest in Colby last season with 12 League One goals because everybody could see the potential of a player who was there.

‘With 23 goals this year and still eight games to go, of course there’s going to be interest in anybody of Colby’s age, his ability and given the goals he has scored.

Pompey are expecting strong transfer window interest in Colby Bishop this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We are not surprised, but we signed Colby to a long-term contract, which is something that works in favour, and we want him to be a part of our team that takes us to the next level. That’s our focus.

‘We’re determined to do our best to make sure Colby and Portsmouth Football Club are working together next season, as well to continue allowing us to grow and develop in whichever division we will be in.

‘The policy here has been well documented, we’re just shifting a bit of the balance to identifying young, emerging talents that become assets for the football club.

‘In an ideal world, you want them to stay and take you into a good position, but, when you have stars on your hands, you’re always going to have interest in them.

‘Should offers come in, you’re obviously going to resist them all until you get to a stage where they become too good to turn down.

‘And let’s not forget there is a player here as well. He may be under contract, but sometimes has a say in what they want to do.’

Pompey’s sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich in July 2022 helped bankroll Bishop’s arrival a week later.

Ironically, Ipswich have also been reported linked with a move for Pompey's current leading scorer.

And, should the unthinkable occur, Cullen insists any transfer proceeds would be reinvested into John Mousinho’s squad.

He added: ‘With Colby – and other stars we have – we bought them to Pompey for the longer term.

‘But if you do receive that money, we’re committed to reinvesting that and continuing to build the squad moving forward.