BREAKING: Portsmouth ready to make January swoop for Blackburn Rovers defender
Hayden Carter has moved to the head of Pompey’s list of defensive targets.
Danny Cowley is keen to bring the promising Blackburn defender in on loan in the January window.
But the Blues are waiting to see if Tony Mowbray is prepared to let the 22-year-old leave Ewood Park this month, as his side continue their Premier League push.
Cowley is desperate to add a powerful right-sided central defender to his options, as he reshapes his squad.
Carter fits the bill perfectly with the 6ft 2in talent exactly the kind of physical competitor the Pompey boss is looking for.
The Stockport lad excelled on loan at Burton Albion over the second half of last season, scoring four goals in 24 appearances and finishing second in the Brewers’ player of the season vote.
Carter featured in the 2-1 win at Fratton Park last April for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, and was a central figure as they won eight games from nine on the way to League One survival.
He has made 10 Blackburn appearances this season, with four players currently ahead of him in the Rovers pecking order.
Mowbray wants to be sure he has the right cover and fit defenders at his disposal, however, with his side surprise contenders to reach the top flight.
Cowley has created some room in his budget this month with a central defender and striker still his priorities.
Ellis Harrison has departed for Fleetwood, with Paul Downing close to completing a loan move to League Two outfit Rochdale for the rest of the season.
Pompey have also been linked with a move for Cheltenham central defender Will Boyle in the January window.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.