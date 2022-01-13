Danny Cowley is keen to bring the promising Blackburn defender in on loan in the January window.

But the Blues are waiting to see if Tony Mowbray is prepared to let the 22-year-old leave Ewood Park this month, as his side continue their Premier League push.

Cowley is desperate to add a powerful right-sided central defender to his options, as he reshapes his squad.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter fits the bill perfectly with the 6ft 2in talent exactly the kind of physical competitor the Pompey boss is looking for.

The Stockport lad excelled on loan at Burton Albion over the second half of last season, scoring four goals in 24 appearances and finishing second in the Brewers’ player of the season vote.

Carter featured in the 2-1 win at Fratton Park last April for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, and was a central figure as they won eight games from nine on the way to League One survival.

He has made 10 Blackburn appearances this season, with four players currently ahead of him in the Rovers pecking order.

Pompey are ready to move for Blackburn's Hayden Carter. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Mowbray wants to be sure he has the right cover and fit defenders at his disposal, however, with his side surprise contenders to reach the top flight.

Cowley has created some room in his budget this month with a central defender and striker still his priorities.

Pompey have also been linked with a move for Cheltenham central defender Will Boyle in the January window.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron