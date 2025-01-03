BREAKING: Portsmouth seal deal for Bristol City defender

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 17:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 18:07 GMT
Pompey have sealed a deal for Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson.

The Blues have completed a loan agreement for the rest of the season for the central defender.

Atkinson has not featured at Ashton Gate this term, as he completes his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old last played for the Robins in February 2023 when being stretchered off at Sunderland, but then signed a new three-year deal two months later.

Atkinson has been an unused sub in matches this term, including both fixtures with Pompey in recent weeks, and is now looking to get first-team minutes under his belt.

The former Eastleigh man moved to Bristol City from Oxford United in 2021 for a reported £1.6m and has made 66 appearances scoring six goals.

Atkinson becomes the first signing of the window, with John Mousinho anticipating a couple f deals over the line before his side play Blackburn on January 15.

