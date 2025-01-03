BREAKING: Portsmouth seal deal for Bristol City defender
Atkinson has not featured at Ashton Gate this term, as he completes his recovery from a serious knee injury.
The 26-year-old last played for the Robins in February 2023 when being stretchered off at Sunderland, but then signed a new three-year deal two months later.
Atkinson has been an unused sub in matches this term, including both fixtures with Pompey in recent weeks, and is now looking to get first-team minutes under his belt.
The former Eastleigh man moved to Bristol City from Oxford United in 2021 for a reported £1.6m and has made 66 appearances scoring six goals.
