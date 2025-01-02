Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has targeted having two new Pompey signings in by January 15.

Mousinho has outlined how he expects business to unfold this month, with some early activity already completed on New Year’s Day.

With the Blues looking to loan signings who can make an immediate Championship impact this month, Mousinho explained clubs want to cover themselves before releasing targets.

That means having to stay patient in certain quarters, with the window not closing until February 3.

Mousinho said: ‘It always happens.

‘Some of the players we’re looking at as of this moment are from all different walks and leagues. Clubs aren’t willing to let them go, they’re not available yet or there’s a bit of work to do in terms of the negotiations.

‘There’s nothing set in stone and things change really quickly in the transfer window.

‘You’ll see that with injuries and suspensions. Plenty of the conversations we’re having with clubs they’re saying: hold your horses, there’s nothing yet but we’ll see where we are at the back end of January.’

The News understands Pompey are looking to bring in four new players this month, with a central defender, defensive midfielder, winger and deep-lying attacking options sought.

He added: ‘I suspect nothing will happen before Sunderland, but then there’s a bit of a break in terms of league games. I think it’s 10 days after that, so expect some activity then.

‘We’ll target Blackburn to have a couple of players in. We’ll see about before then, but more likely than not we’ll go to Sunderland with the same squad. Off the back of that, we’ll see.’