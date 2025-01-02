‘We’ll have a couple of players in’: Portsmouth boss details transfer timeline with early window activity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the Blues boss acknowledged he will likely have to be patient over his side completing their winter recruitment, as the shutters came up on the transfer window.
Mousinho has outlined how he expects business to unfold this month, with some early activity already completed on New Year’s Day.
QPR have completed an eye-catching loan deal for highly-regarded Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards, who joined Pompey’s rivals for an initial £3m last summer.
With the Blues looking to loan signings who can make an immediate Championship impact this month, Mousinho explained clubs want to cover themselves before releasing targets.
That means having to stay patient in certain quarters, with the window not closing until February 3.
Mousinho said: ‘It always happens.
‘Some of the players we’re looking at as of this moment are from all different walks and leagues. Clubs aren’t willing to let them go, they’re not available yet or there’s a bit of work to do in terms of the negotiations.
‘There’s nothing set in stone and things change really quickly in the transfer window.
‘You’ll see that with injuries and suspensions. Plenty of the conversations we’re having with clubs they’re saying: hold your horses, there’s nothing yet but we’ll see where we are at the back end of January.’
The News understands Pompey are looking to bring in four new players this month, with a central defender, defensive midfielder, winger and deep-lying attacking options sought.
And Mousinho confirmed the aim two of those additions in by the time his side go to Blackburn on January 15.
He added: ‘I suspect nothing will happen before Sunderland, but then there’s a bit of a break in terms of league games. I think it’s 10 days after that, so expect some activity then.
‘We’ll target Blackburn to have a couple of players in. We’ll see about before then, but more likely than not we’ll go to Sunderland with the same squad. Off the back of that, we’ll see.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.