The promising defender has endured an unhappy time with the League Two club since arriving in September.

And the scheduled season-long loan will be scrapped at its midway point in January as Danny Cowley seeks to identify an alternative club for the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful spell at National League Weymouth last season, the Blues were keen to send Mnoga out to the Football League to enhance his development.

Having been relegated from League One last season, the Gills were expected to establish themselves as promotion contenders, with Mnoga part of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they are currently second from bottom, while Mnoga has made just five appearances in all competitions.

His last start was against Mansfield in mid-September, being withdrawn as a third central defender at half-time in a tactical switch which saw Harris instead introduce a back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haji Mnoga has featured just five times for struggling Gillingham during his scheduled season-long loan. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Since that moment, the Pompey defender has tasted 42 minutes of first-team action, despite suffering no injury concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he has failed to make four of Gillingham’s last eight squads, although was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Understandably, the Blues have become increasingly concerned over their player’s lack of game time, which largely stems from an unfortunate Gills debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mnoga collected two yellow cards to warrant that early dismissal and since made only three more League Two appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Gillingham embroiled in a battle to remain in the Football League and with two clean sheets in their last 14 fixtures, he continues to be overlooked.

Harris himself is certainly likely to want to cancel Mnoga’s loan at the halfway mark, yet, regardless, Pompey will be bringing him back home anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a frustrating set-back for the Somerstown lad, who has seen fellow promising players Toby Steward, Alfie Bridgman and Liam Vicent thrive in loan spells.