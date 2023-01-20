'It's a potential option': Cambridge United boss admits Portsmouth man and ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton player is on their radar
Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has admitted Michael Morrison is a ‘potential option’ during the transfer window.
But the head coach insists any prospective deal isn’t close to happening.
Pompey’s Morrison has been linked with a player-coach role at the Abbey Stadium, where he started his playing career.
The 34-year-old spoke to The News last weekend about Cambridge being a ‘special place’ and a desire to return to the club in the future.
Having joined the Blues in July on a free transfer from Reading, Morrison has amassed 28 appearances in all competitions so far.
Yet his contract is up at the season’s end – and Bonner acknowledged there is Cambridge interest.
Bonner told the Cambridge Independent: ‘We’re looking for all sorts of players at the moment and Michael is obviously one that I know well.
‘He has a connection to the club so I don’t want to shut that one down completely.
‘But at the same time until anything is done or impossible we can’t really say anything more than that.
‘It’s a potential option for us as we look to try and strengthen across the whole squad, but certainly not something that is really close to happening.’
Morrison came through the ranks at the Abbey Stadium and, at the age of 15, was the youngest player to feature for their reserves.
He went on to make 115 appearances, scoring four goals, before joining Leicester City in July 2008.
He later played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading before arriving at Fratton Park in the summer.
However, any potential departure this month could be impacted by Clark Robertson’s ongoing injury problem.