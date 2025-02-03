Breaking: Portsmouth unveil seventh signing of a busy transfer window

By Neil Allen

Pompey have unveiled their seventh signing of the January transfer window.

Barnsley keeper Ben Killip has joined from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in a deal until the end of the season.

His arrival comes after Will Norris agreed to cancel his Pompey contract after 18 months at Fratton Park which saw him claim the League One title.

Pompey have signed Barnsley keeper Ben Killip following the departure of Will Norris.
Killip has started 17 League One matches for Barnsley this season, most recently last month in a 2-1 defeat at high-flying Wycombe.

In total, the 29-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Tykes since arriving in the summer of 2023 from Hartlepool.

He will bolster a goalkeeping pool which includes Nicolas Schmid, Jordan Archer and Toby Steward.

The arrival will also allow Steward to go back out on loan to aid his development after recently returning from Wealdstone.

