Breaking: Portsmouth weigh up move for pacy League One and former Arsenal defender
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The News understands the Blues are keen on bringing in the left-back before the close of the winter window on Monday.
Reports have this afternoon emerged over Pompey having a ‘bid accepted’ for the 28-year-old, who has made 21 appearances this term for the Millers in League One.
John Mousinho is believed to be an admirer of the former Arsenal youngster, who has also spent time with Lincoln before moving to the New York Stadium three years ago.
The issue for Pompey is over the shape a deal takes for Bramall. A loan move would be the more suitable path for them, given they have two options at the club in that department in Connor Ogilvie and Jacob Farrell.
With Farrell out for the season the need for a left-back is more immediate, though with Bramall’s contract up in the summer he is likely to want greater security. For Rotherham’s part, now is the last chance to generate a fee for the player before he becomes a free agent.
It remains to be seen whether common ground can be found to allow an agreement to be reached with the player, though Bramall certainly brings the kind of pacy attributes to the left-back role which would dovetail well now with Ogilvie’s combative qualities.
Squad considerations
Another factor is balancing off the another left-back recruit within the 25-man squad obligations Pompey have to work to in the Championship.
With the season over for Farrell and Paddy Lane, there is currently space within the group but attacking options are being viewed as vital. If two additions were landed in forward areas it would then be in the realms of needing to free up space for further additions.
Ryley Towler is looking likely to go out on loan, however, while Will Norris appears to be out of favour in terms of the goalkeeping department.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.