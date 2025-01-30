Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham boss Steve Evans has confirmed Pompey’s interest in Cohen Bramall.

However, he insists talks remain ongoing, with the left-back today training with the Millers ahead of their League One clash at Birmingham.

It was yesterday reported by Football Insider that the Blues have had a bid accepted for the 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Talking to BBC Radio South Yorkshire this afternoon, Evans has admitted Pompey are in negotiations over a deal for Bramall.

And considering the defender’s contract situation, it may be ‘right for the club to sell’.

‘How far it has gone down the road, well some people are perhaps running away with themselves. I read one report that Cohen was on a coach to Portsmouth today for a medical. He’s been training!

‘The clubs are talking, but nothing has been confirmed.

‘Listen, as a manager, I heard (Unai) Emery last night talking about some players at Aston Villa, you don’t want to lose good players, Cohen is a good player.

‘But you have to respect if a club outside Rotherham United places a value on any player and he’s out of contract in the summer, it may be right for that club to sell. So that’s my understanding of the way we were this morning.

‘Cohen going out has nothing to do with what we are doing (for incomings), we are trying to do some business, we are really, really close as much as touching.

‘We are close but until formalisations and signatures are done, you are never done, you know what football is like.’

With Jacob Farrell ruled out of the rest of the campaign and Jordan Williams now injured, Ogilvie is currently their only available option at present.

He has been on the Millers’ bench for their last two matches, the latter unused in a 2-1 win at Cambridge United which lifted them into 14th in League One.

The former Arsenal Academy product is a team-mate of popular Pompey title-winning pair Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, with all appearing together in the second half of a 4-2 defeat at Burton last weekend.