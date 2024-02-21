Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against League One strugglers Cambridge United. Paris Maghoma and Carlos Mendes Gomes proved to be the heroes for the Trotters as they secured a crucial victory in the automatic promotion race.

Historically speaking, Bolton have had a less than fortuitous record away to Cambridge - they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium last term, fell to a 1-0 defeat in their first year back in the division and drew 1-1 in League Two as both club’s won promotion.

Infact, yesterday’s victory marked Bolton’s first away victory over Cambridge in six attempts, dating back to 11 May 1985. Speaking after the game, Bolton boss Ian Evatt praised his side for the resilience they showed as they went level on points with second place Derby County and just six points behind pacesetters Portsmouth with two games in hand.

Evatt told Bolton News: “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb but we’d got into some really good areas first half but the last decision, final pass, wasn’t there. We asked the player to ramp it up a bit more in the second half and they did it. We saw the importance of set piece goals again, and then there was a real moment of quality which won us the game.

“I thought we did okay first half, it was just our end bit. But we did play with a better intensity second half in the final third. Not in the build, because I thought that was good, but when we got to the final third we started to make better decisions, more dynamic movement, and we saw it with the second goal.

“These boys, the resilience, the character they show on a daily basis, I am incredibly proud of them. Being at the top end of divisions is incredibly challenging and high pressure, especially with the high expectations we are carrying. They keep finding a way.”

Bolton travel to rivals Blackpool in their next match. They are scheduled to face Portsmouth on Saturday 13 April in a game which could have huge permutations of the promotion race.

Breakthrough star signs new long-term deal with Wigan

Wigan Athletic midfielder Baba Adeeko has agreed a new long-term deal with the Latics after an excellent breakout year for the club.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has played 36 games in all competitions this season and has impressed in the defensive midfield area. The 20-year-old made his debut in 2021 but has only just established himself as a regular first team fixture this term under manager Shaun Maloney.

The Wigan boss told the club website: “Baba is a young player with fantastic potential, and if he continues to work hard, he will have a successful career with us here at Wigan Athletic. Baba’s long term contract is an extremely positive statement by the football club.

“He has made his first-team breakthrough this season and has been a really important player for us both in and out of possession.”