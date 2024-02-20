Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth have hit top form at the perfect time in the League One promotion race and they have picked up more points than any other team in the division over the last 10 games.

Last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Reading showcased Pompey’s clinical nature in front of goal and they will hope to produce yet another fine display this weekend when they travel to Charlton in just the second home game of the Nathan Jones era. Pompey may not be in action in midweek but fans will still keep a close eye on the results in the division as promotion-rivals Bolton play the first of their three games in hand - starting with Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton are nine points adrift of the league leaders and will aim to pick up maximum points from their three games to boost their automatic promotion chances. Ahead of tonight’s crucial fixture we take a look at all the main headlines from League One.

Former Newcastle and Peterborough United striker joins Derby County as Rams respond to injury crisis

League One promotion challengers Derby County have agreed to sign former Newcastle and Peterborough United forward Dwight Gayle on a deal which runs until the end of the season. Gayle was available as a free agent after his contract was terminated by Championship side Stoke City in February. He joined the Potters in July 2022, but only managed to score three goals in 50 appearances for the Staffordshire side.

Gayle’s arrival comes at a key time for Derby as they are in desperate need of a striker after a long-term knee injury to leading goalscorer James Collins. The 34-year-old has scored 124 league goals in 350 career games. He produced most of his best form for Newcastle in the 2016/17 season when he scored 23 goals to help guide the club to the Championship title.

Gayle is also fondly remembered by West Brom fans for a successful loan spell where he scored 23 goals in 39 Championship appearances in 2018/19. He also rose to prominence with Peterborough United over a decade ago when he scored 13 in 29 Championship games, despite the club’s relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gayle is targeting a second career promotion and could make his debut against Barnsley this weekend in a top of the table clash. Derby are due to play league-leaders Portsmouth on Monday 1 April just four games before the end of the League One season.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt calls for ‘focus’ as he makes key ‘mindset’ claim

All eyes will be on tonight’s game between Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United as the Trotters look to increase the pressure on both Derby County and Portsmouth. Bolton could go top of the league if they pick up maximum points from their game in hand. While they also have the opportunity to go level on points with Derby today.

Ian Evatt’s side have been one of the standout teams in the division, but they have won just one of their last four games and have been held to a draw on three occasions this month.

Bolton will look to secure maximum points in their rescheduled game with Cambridge and Evatt has now called for focus just days after claiming ‘that the world’ appeared to be against his team. He told Bolton News that the team’s ‘focus’ is key in this match and has admitted that at times he has been a ‘culprit’ of feeling sorry for himself after poor refereeing decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt explained: “We have had a really good chat and I think it is about focusing on today, not even tomorrow, just be really good today. Everything we do, whether it is on the grass, in the meeting room, myself and the coaching staff - what we give to the players, all their own individual responsibilities, just make sure they are good today. Take care of tomorrow, tomorrow.