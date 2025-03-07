Bristol City boss hands Portsmouth boost over January loan arrival

Rob Atkinson will stay with Pompey as he bids to make an injury comeback.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the decision of Bristol City boss Liam Manning, who has made it clear the 26-year-old will not return to Ashton Gate to continue his recovery from his latest setback.

The Robins loanee was ruled out for 6-8 weeks by Blues boss John Mousinho following last Saturday’s defeat to Luton after the central defender sustained a calf issue against QPR a week prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With long-term injuries to loan players, it is common to see some sent back to their parents clubs, with Pompey utilising that option with Anthony Scully earlier in the campaign. The winger joined the League Two side on a season-long loan last summer before returning to Fratton Park in November to continue his rehabilitation from an ankle problem.

And similarly last term, title winner Tino Anjorin continued his hamstring recovery back at Chelsea’s Cobham training base before completing his spell from the Premier League outfit in March.

However, Atkinson will be staying put as he continues his recovery at Pompey’s Hilsea training base - more importantly meaning he will still maintain his growing relationships with his new teammates.

And that decision was confirmed by Bristol City boss Manning following Tuesday evening’s win against Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Bristol Live: ‘Yeah he's out for a little bit but we expect him back before the end of the season in terms of availability. It's one of those, he's stayed with Portsmouth and we'll stay in touch with them just to see how he progresses.’

Rob Atkinson has featured 10 times for Pompey this season. | National World

Portsmouth defensive injury concerns continue

Atkinson’s latest setback represents a devastating blow - not just for Pompey but for the defender himself - having thrived at Fratton Park since his January arrival.

Although there was plenty of scepticism from some sections of Blues fans given his injury record, where he hadn’t featured in a competitive fixture since Febuary 2023 due to ACL, hamstring and groin issues.

Since his switch from Ashton Gate, the centre-back established himself at the heart of Mousinho’s defence where he amassed 10 appearances before sustaining the calf issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Leeds, the Blues boss admitted he is hopeful Atkinson and fellow centre-back partner Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring) will feature again this season after their respective issues.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss reveals former Arsenal man's contract position as deal nears close