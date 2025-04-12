Rob Atkinson returns to Pompey’s side against Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Rob Atkinson makes a surprise return to Pompey’s side for the crucial clash with Derby.

The central defender is among five changes to John Mousinho’s side following the stoppage-time defeat at Coventry in the week.

Atkinson had missed the last nine matches with a calf injury sustained against QPR in February, but is named in the starting XI just days after his training return.

He partners Regan Poole in the centre of defence, with Connor Ogilvie returning to left-back in place of Cohen Bramall.

Zak Swanson is also back from injury after two matches out, replacing Jordan Williams at right-back, while Matt Ritchie returns for Adil Aouchiche.

There are also rare starts for Christian Saydee and Isaac Hayden, with Andre Dozzell and Thomas Waddingham dropping out.

Waddingham, Mark O’Mahony and Kaide Gordon are omitted from the 20-man squad, while Kusini Yengi is back among the substitutes.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Hayden, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Saydee, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Aouchiche, Dozzell, Williams, Yengi, Devlin, Bramall, Blair, Pack.