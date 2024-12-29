Bristol City v Pompey injury news as 13 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and the Robins clash on December 29 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Pompey are on their travels again over the festive period as they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Sunday (December 29).

John Mousinho’s side must pick themselves up from a 2-1 defeat against Watford in which a lot has been said from both manager’s since. The table following the Boxing Day results have Pompey in 21st, just a point above the relegation zone whilst Bristol City are in the top half and seven points off the play-offs following a win against Luton Town.

There isn’t much time to recover for any player that went in to Boxing Day with an injury, or anyone who didn’t come through unscathed on Thursday. Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to the match.

Regan Poole has a hamstring injury. He will be missing for Pompey against Bristol City. (Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey team news

Matt Ritchie suffered a dead leg in the defeat to Watford after coming under of a rough challenge from Kwado Baah. As a result, he’s slightly doubtful for the trip.

Ibane Bowatt ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during a training session in September. He required surgery on his knee and a result he won't make his competitive debut until next season.

Conor Shaughnessy has about three weeks until he's back in full training. Pompey will adopt a cautious approach with him having dealt with some calf problems. Jacob Farrell should come back in to contention in the New Year. He's been dealing with a knee injury and the expected timeframe for his return is the Sunderland match.

Mark O'Mahony is currently with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion for a stomach injury. He's still a few weeks away from a return. Kusini Yengi has a knee brace on after suffering an injury whilst away on international duty with Australia. He won't come back until around February.

Jordan Williams did some training with Pompey prior to Christmas, and could push to be a part of the Bristol City game, however games against Swansea City and Sunderland seem a bit more realistic.

Harvey Blair hadn't trained in the build-up to the game against Watford. A knee injury has had him sidelined, and so New Year’s Day looks like when he will return, but he’s not had much of an opportunity in the first-team this term.

Regan Poole was unable to train earlier this month and underwent a scan for a hamstring injury. He's going to be sidelined for between 10 days and two weeks as Pompey adopt a cautious approach him following an 11-month lay-off with an ACL injury last term.

Out: Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Mark O'Mahony, Kusini Yengi, Harvey Blair, Regan Poole, and Ibane Bowat. Doubt: Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie.

Bristol City’s Kal Naismith will play no part against Pompey. He won the League Two title under Paul Cook a few years ago. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bristol City team news

No one is expected to recover in time from Bristol City’s win against Luton Town on boxing day. Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes are 'a little bit away' and so Naismith won’t get the opportunity to receive a rapturous applause from the 3,400 who are making the trip to the West Country. Naismith and Sykes haven’t played since November, but aren’t too far away from returning, but Sunday comes too soon.

Ayman Benarous and Adam Murphy are both long-term absentees. Academy graduate Benarous hasn’t played a competitive game for the first-team since the end of the 2021/22 season. Murphy has yet to play for the senior team in a competitive game after joining from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Joe Williams has a partial tear of the Achilles so he will be out for the next few months. Sinclair Armstrong is still a few weeks away from coming in to Liam Manning’s thinking.

Out: Sinclair Armstrong, Ayman Benarous, Adam Murphy, Joe Williams, Kal Naismith, and Mark Sykes.