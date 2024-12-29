Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are away to the Robins in their final EFL Championship game of 2024.

Pompey will finish the year playing Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Watford on Boxing Day and will be hoping to finish 2024 on a high having secured their return to the second tier following a 12-year absence. Pompey

Most teams have played half of their season but Pompey, along with Cardiff City, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Millwall, Watford, and Blackburn Rovers still have a game or two in hand. Pompey are just hovering above the relegation zone with one point separating them and Hull City with the bottom two Plymouth and Cardiff trailing them by two points.

Here's all you need to know ahead for today.

When is Bristol City v Pompey?

Bristol City and Pompey meet on Sunday, December 29. Kick-off at Ashton Gate is at 15:00 GMT.

Tickets

Pompey sold out their allocation of 3,400-plus seats for the trip. It’s the second game over the festive period they have sold out after 2,100 made the trip to Vicarage Road on Thursday.

For home supporters, there are still several sections of the stadium in which tickets are available. The most amount of tickets are in the W4 section of the Lansdown Upper, whilst there's a limited availability in the E29 block in the Dolman Stand. Tickets for home fans can be bought here.

How can I watch the game?

Unfortunately, if you’re in the United Kingdom, you won’t be able to watch the fixture live. The match may not be a Saturday 3.00 pm kick off, but article 48 of UEFA’s statutes allow nations to select a two-and-a-half-hour weekend slot where live football is banned from screens. As a result the Saturday 3.00 pm blackout is in effect for this fixture.

It means you will have to wait until around 5.00 pm onwards to see any goals or highlights of the match, and won’t be able to follow the action live. Highlights will be shown on Sky Sports.

Matt Ritchie picked up a knock from Pompey’s defeat to Watford. (Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages) | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bristol City v Pompey team news

Matt Ritchie is a doubt. He came off against Watford with a dead leg after being on the receiving end of a rough tackle from Kwadwo Baah.

Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Mark O'Mahony, Kusini Yengi, Harvey Blair, Regan Poole, and Ibane Bowat are all out for the visitors.

Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes are 'a little bit away' according to Liam Manning, so Naismith won't feature against his former club at all this season. Nahki Wells was among the substitutes after missing the game against West Brom before Christmas. George Tanner was an unused substitute against the Baggies but made a return from injury with an appearance off the bench against Luton.

Sinclair Armstrong is ruled out with a hamstring injury, and is still couple of a weeks away. Joe Williams has a partial tear of the Achilles and is out for a couple of months. Ayman Benarous and Adam Murphy are both long-term absentees.

Referee

John Busby is the referee and he will be assisted by Andrew Dallison and George Byrne with Paul Howard the fourth official. Busby is from Oxfordshire and has done 15 games this season, mainly in the Championship. He's brandished 53 yellow cards, and two red cards with three penalties awarded.

Busby was the man in the middle for Pompey's 3-1 win over Preston North End, in which he awarded a penalty following a foul from Andrew Hughes on Callum Lang, which Colby Bishop dispatched.

He refereed Bristol City's late defeat to Sheffield United just a couple of days earlier and sent off Rob Dickie, whilst also awarding the Robins a penalty after Sinclair Armstrong had been fouled by Michael Cooper.