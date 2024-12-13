Pompey fans are clearly not concerned by the amount of travelling they’ll have to do over the festive period.

The Fratton faithful have quickly snapped up all available tickets for the two away games they have been scheduled to play between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day - with one of them set to produce their biggest away following of the season to date.

Blues supporters have been busy hitting the road this season to give John Mousinho’s side their full support. Long away trips to Leeds, Middlesbrough and Burnley represented their first three away games of the season. Meanwhile another equally arduous trek to Hull was immediately followed by a midweek jaunt to Plymouth at the beginning of November.

With Pompey averaging 1,977 fans from their nine away games this term so far, there’s clearly a lot of demand for away tickets.

That’s understandable given this is the Blues’ first season back in the Championship since 2012. But with games at Watford (Boxing Day) and Bristol City (December 29) thrown into the busy Christmas mix for families, the Fratton faithful have once again demonstrated their tremendous loyalty. Indeed, all 2,100 tickets for the game at Vicarage Road are already gone, while the 3,400-plus seats available for the fixture at Ashton Gate have been allocated a posterior!

That latter tally represents the Blues’ biggest away attendance of the season to date and is set to smash the 2,852 figure that travelled to Leeds United’s Elland Road on the opening day of the season.

If the above news disappoints you, there’s still time to take in some festive football, with a limited number of tickets still available for next Saturday’s home game against Coventry and Swansea’s visit to Fratton Park on New Year’s Day.

Alternatively, the Blues have been allocated 2,200 tickets for the January 5 trip to Sunderland. You’ll need to act quick, though, as, no doubt, these will be in high demand too! They’ve been on general sale since Thursday.